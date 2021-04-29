Culture: Cinema group demands clarity on reopening date

The director of a large cinema group has called on the Government to immediately clarify when cinemas can reopen.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin outlined what she described as the “first steps in our plan for reopening” the cultural sector beginning on May 10th, when galleries, museums, “other cultural attractions” and libraries, for lending only, can reopen.

This will coincide with the lifting of inter-county travel restrictions. Small organised cultural events may also take place outdoors from May 10th, for up to 15 people, which was “hand-in-hand with the upgrading of outdoor facilities” recently announced, and would be “much needed cultural experiences for both audiences and practitioners”.

The next step for culture would be the safe reopening of cinemas and theatres in June, the Minister said.

This announcement was less specific in timing than was indicated earlier in the evening, when the Government information website and social media stated an opening date for cinemas of June 7th.

The specific date later disappeared and cinema reopening was moved to “next steps” for reopening.

Mark Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinema Group, said: “It is disgraceful behaviour towards an industry that has fully co-operated, consulted and supported the Department and the Government throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The cruel nature of being given a return date and then taking it away has devastated thousands of workers in our community. Our industry demands official confirmation by Government that cinemas will reopen as confirmed on both Government website and social media, on June 7th.”

Meanwhile, Ms Martin said a number of pilots of large-scale music and sport events, both indoor and outdoor, are planned to test their safety.

“European countries have taken interesting approaches”, she said.

Researchers in Spain found “no sign” of higher levels of infection among people who took part in a large test concert last month in Barcelona. Six people tested positive within 14 days of attending the gig but the incidence was lower than that seen in the general population.

Ms Martin said details of the events planned here would be firmed up “in the weeks ahead” and, she said, “this gives our live events and sport a signal. We are a nation that loves arts, sport and entertainment, and I will do my best to help them”.

Cabinet had agreed on Thursday that the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, with the Departments of Health and of Taoiseach, would prepare proposals for the pilots.

She was speaking at Thursday’s Government press conference, alongside Taoiseach Michael Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

In reply to questions at the press conference about the pilots for large events, Minister Martin said they were for “very large scale events. I’m thinking big on this”.

Planning was underway and she could not give specific dates for the pilots, until the Return to Live Entertainment Working Group submits its guidelines on live entertainment “shortly”.

She said “the next stage is the pilots, and I want to see those happening during the summer. We’ll have to think of what venues we’ll select, capacity, where we are from a health situation. It’s complex, from planning to ticketing, how you get to the events, crowd management, the use of testing, delivery of the sport or music event. We want this to happen, so it’s critical that we pilot these events”.

The Minister said: “I think this government will be remembered for the supports it’s given to the arts and music and events sector in a time of immense need, when the doors were closed.”

National Campaign for the Arts (NCFA ) commended Ms Martin and her colleagues for their “genuine and tangible efforts to support the arts, cultural and live entertainment sector in reopening”, and welcomed the “first step in the journey” towards live events reopening.

In a statement, the NCFA asked the Minister to clarify specific points for the sector, including whether artists and arts workers could return to rehearsal rooms, studios and workspaces, to create, rehearse and prepare work, to be ready for when venues reopen.

It also asked whether financial supports such as Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) would remain at current rates while the sector cannot fully return to work.

NCFA also asked when there will be specific details of theatres and cinemas reopening in June, and when plans for reopening indoor music venues will be announced.