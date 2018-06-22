Cruinniú na nÓg: 13 events to bring your children to this weekend

Young people are spoilt for choice when it comes to imaginative activities this weekend. Cruinniú na nÓg, which takes place on Saturday, is a national day celebrating children’s creativity facilitated by the Creative Ireland Programme. Supported by local artists, art organisations and community festivals, the nationwide festival was set up to give young people an opportunity to foster their artistic talents.

Marion Higgins, Creative Ireland co-ordinator in Kildare, says the activities are built around the needs of each community: “We are delighted to see a festival that celebrates children’s creativity. In Kildare, we have the highest rate of young people aged 0-24 in the State. We have a focus on children who have more significant needs. We wanted to make a special place, so they are comfortable while being conscious of the whole family.”

Cruinniú na nÓg has more than 500 events organised nationwide, all of which are free and cater to the interests of those from 0-18. From graffiti jams to singing workshops, here are 13 of the events happening across the country. For more see creativeireland.ie

North Strand Graffiti Jam

This event promises young people an electric evening of live graffiti from local artists with music, spoken word and rap.

Where? Mud Island Community Garden, Clinch’s Court North Strand, Dublin 3 , time 5:30 – 7:30pm, all ages

Herstory: My Mam, My Gran and Amazing Women who Live in Dorset Street

People are invited to hear children recite their tales of women who have inspired them. The stories have been crafted with the help of writer Sarah Webb and incorporate the lives of women from all backgrounds from relations to famous historical figures.

Where? St Mary’s Primary School, Dorset Street, Dublin 7, time 1:00-2:00pm, all ages

It’s Lit: Young People’s Writing Workshop and Showcase

A creative writing workshop, which teaches young people how to produce an individual work of poetry or flash fiction. After completing the workshop, the works will be performed at a showcase. There will also be a guest reading from a renowned children’s author.

Where? Irish Writers Centre, 19 Parnell Square, Dublin 1, 12:30-4:00pm, age 13+

Sea Songs on the Seashore

Some 150 scouts will showcase their original compositions, with instruments they have crafted from beach litter. The performance will take place outdoors with special guest Inni K.

Where? Clontarf Promenade, Clontarf, Dublin, 2:00-2:30pm, all ages

ASD Sensory Storytime and Sensory Garden

Children with autism spectrum disorder and their families are invited to take part in sensory storytime sessions. Afterwards, participants will help plant a sensory garden. Places are limited, so booking is essential – (01) 6060050

Where? Leixlip Library, Captain’s Hill, Leixlip, Co Kildare, 10:00-11:00am, all ages

Bicycle Tyre Printing

Children will make unique bicycle tyre prints in multicoloured patterns and designs. The event is overseen by the Manorhamilton Print Group.

Full event details - https://creative.ireland.ie/cruinniu/events

The Castle Cafe, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, 12:00-2:00pm, all ages

Illustration Workshop with Tarsila Kruse

Budding young artists are invited to Kells library to join award-winning Dublin-based illustrator Tarsila Krüse to take part in an interactive illustration workshop. Children will learn how lines and shapes inform the creation of characters, to create a unique work of art.

Where? Kells Library, Maudlin Street, Kells, Co Meath, 4:00-5:00pm, ages 5-8, 9-12

Coder Dungeon Open Day

For tech-savvy youngsters, the non-profit volunteer group Coder Dungeon is hosting an open day with workshops on coding, Lego and video-editing displays.

Where? Clonmellon Community Centre, Clonmellon, Co Westmeath, 3:00-6:00pm, age 9-12, 13+

Bling!

Award-winning jewellery designer Vivienne Martin is facilitating a jewellery workshop in which textiles and various materials will be transformed into pieces of jewellery. Places are limited, so booking is advised – 091 631224 .

Where? Gort Public Library, Church Road, Gort, Co Galway, 2:30-4:00pm, age 13+

Auntie Ann’s Cupcakes

Children can design a cupcake in this workshop facilitated by Ann White. This family-friendly event is a creative experience which yields tasty results for participants to munch on the journey home.

Where? Fitzmaurice Place, Church Avenue, Moneyballytyrrell, Portlaoise, Co Laois, 12pm-5pm, all ages

Rap Workshop with Glen Boyne

A unique musical opportunity, Glen Boyne’s rap workshop encourages young people to embrace music while building self-confidence through performance and creativity.

Where? Tubbercurry Community Library, Teach Laighne, Humbert Street, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, 11:00am -12:00pm, age 13+

Cruinniú na nÓg at Michael Collins Centre

Families and children will be granted free entry into the house for the day. There will be interactive tours for children that will be held at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm. Family activity sheets and prizes will be given to each child who participates. Spaces are limited so book in advance – 023 8858676

Where? Michael Collins Centre, 7 Emmet Square, Clonakilty, Co Cork, 11:00am -4:00pm, age 6-12

Practical Magic

Future thespians can enjoy a full day of theatre workshops facilitated by the County Carlow Youth Theatre. The event highlights the talent of the Youth Theatre’s younger members. Booking is advised. See countycarlowyouththeatre@gmail.com

Where? VISUAL, Old Dublin Road, Co Carlow, 10:00am-5:00pm, age 9-12, 13+