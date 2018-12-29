The inventor of Krispy Kreme Donuts

When the Irish moved entirely to a Krispy Kreme diet, I said that it was short-sighted. As usual, the people of Ireland paid me no heed. They queued through the night for their sickeningly sweet, deep fried badness. Well, who’s laughing now? Not you. Your mouth and gullet are clogged with Krispy Kreme donuts. It’s me. I’m laughing. Because I can see the Brexit singularity on the horizon when the Irish people must make do with blighted donuts as all of the burritos are shipped from the country by laissez-faire multinationals. We’ve been here before, people. A nation cannot subsist on one food stuff (even if it is a superfood like Krispy Kreme donuts).

Visiting royals

You can’t throw a blighted Krispy Kreme donut these days without hitting a visiting royal. The best royals, of course, are reformed ginger bad boy Harry and modern woman Meghan and their joint project “royal baby”. But there are others and now they come here almost biweekly to gasp at things they used to own, and, if you watch them closely, measure the curtains of properties they hope to own again.