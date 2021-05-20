Coldplay at a mini Glastonbury, Erica Cody and David Baddiel: This week’s unmissable online events

Intersectional Identities: How it feels to be an older member of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland

Thursday, May 20th, 3pm, pay what you can, bealtaine.ie

Chaired by Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, this online discussion features the Act Up Cork founder Will Kennedy and the campaigner Ailbhe Smyth, among others. O’Neill says it’s a pertinent topic, as “for the first time we have a lot of people growing older who are living out and proud lives”. The discussion is part of this month’s Bealtaine Festival, which celebrates the arts and creativity as we age.

Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Extraterrestrial: A Black Irish Celebration of Identity

Thursday, May 20th, 8pm, free, youtube.com

The National Concert Hall and District magazine cohost this celebration of black Irish artists making waves in Irish culture, which aims to showcase the huge diversity at play and challenge outdated notions of what it means to be Irish. Curated by FeliSpeaks, whose poetry has been included in the school curriculum, this event features the Choice-nominated rapper and activist JyellowL, the R&B star Erica Cody, who also launched the Don’t Touch My Hair campaign to highlight endemic racism in Ireland, the Belfast singer and rapper Alicia Raye, the drill rapper Reggie from Dundalk, the man behind the 2020 anti-racist tune My Accent, and the Kildare alt hip-hop duo Tebi Rex.