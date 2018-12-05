Christmas events 2018: Your guide to pantos, concerts, festivals and more around Ireland

PANTOMIMES AND THEATRE

BELFAST

Alice The Musical

New musical version of Lewis Carroll’s topsy-turvy masterpiece by Paul Boyd.

Lyric Theatre, Ridgeward Street Until Jan 5 £12.50/17.50 048-90381081 lyrictheatre.co.uk

The Elves and the Shoemaker

Cahoots NI tell the story of a kind-hearted cobbler who gets a helping hand from a party of nocturnal pixies; sounds like a Christmas fable to me.

The Mac Until Jan 6 £12.50/25 048-90235053, themaclive.com

Jack and the Beanstalk

David Bedella plays a giant baddie in this traditional fairytale-inspired panto.

Grand Opera House, Great Victoria St until Jan 13 £20.75/£32.25, 048-90241919 goh.co.uk

Beauty and the Beast

Belle finds love in the form of an unlikely beast in this traditional panto adventure.

Waterfront Hall, 2 Lanyon Place Until Jan 6 £16/£18 048-90334455 waterfront.co.uk

CLARE

Hansel and Gretel

The greedy siblings get the satirical treatment in this traditional panto presented by Pantaloons.

Glór Irish Music Centre, Ennis Dec 22-31, €15, 066-843103 glor.ie

CORK

Cinderella

Go to the ball with Zoe Talbot and Ross McLeod, who star as Cinderella and her Handsome Prince.

Everyman Palace, MacCurtain St Dec 1-Jan 13, €28, 021-4501673 everymancork.com

Aladdin

The Genie brings extra magic to this long-running Cork spectacular.

Cork Opera House, Emmet Place until Jan 20 €27.50/€33/€35 021-4270022, corkoperahouse.ie

DERRY

Peter Pan

Panto with a triple “P”.

Millennium Forum, Derry Until Dec 30 £12.50/£19.50 048-71264455 millenniumforum.co.uk

DONEGAL

Pinocchio

Circus meets panto in this tale of a puppet’s mad adventures.

An Grianán, Letterkenny Dec 11 €6, 074-9120777 angrianan.com

DUBLIN

Alice in Wonderland

Dame Stuffy tumbles down the rabbit hole with Alice in this local panto.

Axis, Ballymun Jan 3-27 €10 01-8832100 axis-ballymun.ie

A Winter Wish

Live trad music and theatrical storytelling from Ceol Connected. On tour.

Civic Theatre, Tallaght Dec 12 & 13 €5/€7 01-4627477 civictheatre.ie

Baby’s First Christmas

Sensory seasonal storytelling for the tiniest audience.

Civic Theatre ,Tallaght Dec 12 &13 €10 01-4627477 civictheatre.ie

Beauty and the Beast

Sixty minutes of panto pandemonium directed by Geoff O’Keefe.

Mill Theatre, Dundrum Dec 8-Jan 6 €14/€16 01-2969340 milltheatre.ie

Bosco’s Magical Christmas with Cinderella

A seasonal show with 1980s favourite Bosco.

Axis, Ballymun Dec 16 €10 01-8832100 axis-ballymun.ie

How to Catch a Star

Oliver Jeffers’s book gets the Branar treatment in this beautiful, wordless puppet show.

The Ark Dec 5-30 €12.50/€9.50 01-6707788 ark.ie

Robin Hood

TheatreworX take on the timeless tale of Sherwood Forest’s goodies and baddies.

The Helix, Dublin City University, Glasnevin until Jan 20 €24/€28, 01-7007000, thehelix.ie

Polly and the Magic Lamp

With Rory Cowan, Ryan Andrews and Jake Carter.

Olympia Theatre, Dame St Dec 21-Jan 6 €26/€34 0818-719330 ticketmaster.ie

The Snow Queen

Will the Snow Queen freeze the fun out of Christmas? Oh no she won’t . . .

Gaiety Theatre, South King St until Jan 20 01-6486029/0818-719388 gaietytheatre.ie

Snow White

Alan Hughes returns as Sammy Sausages, regular interlocutor in the Cheerios Panto. With Joe Duffy as the Magic Mirror.

Tivoli Theatre Dec 4-Jan 17 €15/€30 01-4544472 tivoli.ie

Jack and the Beanstalk

A giant of a panto, with Sorcha Furlong and Enya Martin.

Civic Theatre, Tallaght Dec 12-Jan 7 €14/€16 01 4627477 civictheatre.ie

The Wizard of Oz

Dorothy gets a companion for her journey through Oz: Dame Stuffy. Panto with a local twist.

Axis, Ballymun Jan 4-28, €11, 01-8832100 axis-ballymun.ie

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt

Musical adaptation of the classic picture-book by Michael Rosen.

Pavilion Theatre, Dec 19-30 €17.50 01-2312929 paviliontheatre.ie

GALWAY

Sleeping Beauty

The Renmore Players celebrate 40 years in the panto business.

Townhall Theatre, Galway Dec 29-Jan 13 €18/€16 091-569777 tht.ie

KERRY

Sleeping Beauty

George McMahon and Aoibheann McCaul star in Ireland’s only professional touring panto.

INEC Killarney January 3-5 €25 064-6671555 inec.ie

KILDARE

A Winter Wish

See Dublin.

Riverbank Theatre, Newbridge Dec 14-15 €6 045-448327 riverbank.ie

Elfie Saves Christmas

When Santa’s favourite Elf meets mischievous Goblins, Christmas Eve doesn’t quite go to plan.

Moat Theatre, Naas Dec 19-22 €13.50/€12.50 045-883030 moattheatre.com

Robin Hood

Nelly Smickers joins the band of Merry Men in their battle against the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Moat Theatre, Naas until Dec 15 €15 045-883030 moattheatre.com

KILKENNY

Bosco’s Garden & Snow White

The 1980s star makes a comeback for Christmas.

Watergate Theatre Dec 15 €11 056-7761674 watergatetheatre.com

LIMERICK

Snow White

With Katherine Lynch as the Wicked Queen.

University Concert Hall Dec 17-Jan 6 €25/€29 061-331549 uch.ie

LOUTH

Aladdin

A genie-us adaptation of the fairytale for the Christmas season.

Droichead Arts Centre, Stockwell Street Dec 5-9 €15.50 041-9833946 droichead.com

Sleeping Beauty

Help wake the sleepy princess in this local panto.

TLT Drogheda, Matthew’s Lane Dec 19-30 €13 041-9878560 thetlt.ie

MAYO

A Winter Wish

See Dublin

Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar Dec 8 €8 094-9023733 thelinenhall.com

SLIGO

Rumplestilzkin

Coolera Dramatic Society celebrate their 40th pantomime production with Rumplestilzkin.

Hawkswell Theatre Dec 8-21 €17 071-9161518 hawkswell.com

WATERFORD

Cinderella

A live band props up this poppy panto from Waterford Panto Society.

Theatre Royal Dec 8-30 €16/€19.50 051-874402 theatreroyal.ie

WEXFORD

Sleeping Beauty

See Kerry.

National Opera House, Wexford Dec 27-30 €25 053-9122400 nationaloperahouse.ie

A Jingle Bell Journey

Interactive theatrical adventure with a Christmas twist.

National Opera House, Wexford Dec 5-16 €12 053-9122400 nationaloperahouse.ie

WICKLOW

A Winter Wish

See Dublin.

Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray Dec 11 €8 01-2724030 mermaidartscentre.ie

Baby’s First Xmas

See Dublin.

Tinahely Courthouse Dec 7 €10 0402-38529 courthousearts.ie

How to Catch a Star at The Ark

MUSICALS, CIRCUS AND DANCE

BELFAST

Winter Circus

Family shows and late-night cabaret with Tumble Circus.

Big Top, Writer’s Square Dec 14-Jan 1 £6/£8.50/£12 tumblecircus.com

DONEGAL

Lost in Frost

Echo, Echo Dance with a mix of movement, music, visuals and storytelling.

An Grianán, Letterkenny Dec 11 €6 074-9120777 angrianan.com

DUBLIN

The Wizard of Oz

Festival Production’s annual Christmas show, directed by and starring Tony Finnegan.

National Concert Hall Dec 27-Jan 3 €29/€32/€36, 01-4170000 nch.ie

Fossett’s Circus

Dublin’s only Christmas circus.

Tallaght Stadium Dec 13-Jan 6 €10-€18 fossettscircus.com

Les Miserables

Big-budget spectacle touring from the West End.

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dec 5-Jan 12, from €21 01-6777770 bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

This Way to Christmas

Theatre Lovett bring an extra touch of magic to the Christmas concert spectacle.

National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Terrace Dec 21-23 €19-€25 01-4170000, nch.ie

KILDARE

Lost in Frost

See Donegal.

Riverbank Theatre, Newbridge Dec 21-22 €6 045-448327 riverbank.ie

LOUTH

The Snowman

Drogheda Orchestral Collective give live accompaniment to the iconic Christmas film.

Droichead Arts Centre, Stockwell St, Drogheda Dec 22 €10/€8 041-9833946 droichead.com

ON TOUR

The Nutcracker

Ballet Ireland’s sumptuous Christmas production. See panel.

Civic Theatre, Tallaght Dec 6-8 01-4627477; Glór, Ennis Dec 11-12 065-6843103; Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick Dec 14-15 061-774774; Siamsa Tíre, Tralee Dec 16 066-7123055; Solstice Arts Centre, Navan, Dec 19-20 046-9092300; VISUAL, Carlow Dec 21 059-9172400; Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray Dec 22-23 01-2724030 balletireland.ie

The Nutcracker, on tour

FAMILY CONCERTS

CORK

Cork Opera House Christmas Concert

Family friendly seasonal music led by John O’Brien.

Cork Opera House Dec 17/18 €25/€27.50/€30 021-4270022 corkoperahouse.ie

DUBLIN

Christmas Family Concert

Carols with a jazzy twist from with the ECO Band.

National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Terrace Dec 8 €12 01-4170000 nch.ie

KILDARE

Ceola Christmas Concert

An evening of festive classics with Ceola’s Adult and Children’s choir.

Moat Theatre, Naas Dec 17 €11 045-883030 moattheatre.com

KERRY

The Nutcracker Christmas Show

Interactive classical fun with the Whistleblast Quartet.

Siamsa Tíre, Tralee Dec 8 €7 066-7123055 siamsatire.ie

KILKENNY

Music for Tots

Christmas Concert for the under-4s.

Kilkenny Castle, Parade Tower Dec 12 & 17 Adm free but ticketed kilkennycastle.ie

ON ICE

CORK

Cork on Ice

Skate with Santa or join the Penguin Club.

Mahon Point Shopping Centre until Jan 27 €11/€13 0818-919807 iceskating.ie

DUBLIN

Dundrum on Ice

The ice rink in the Dundrum Town Centre is an energetic alternative to shopping.

Dundrum Town Centre until Jan 13 €13/€14 01-5242101 dundrumonice.ie

I-Skate at the RDS

Part of the Winter Funderland experience, Ireland’s largest outdoor rink draws big crowds over the festive period.

RDS, Simmonscourt, Ballsbridge Dec 26-Jan 14 €13/€12, 01-4853045 winterfunderland.ie

Swords on Ice

Opposite the Wrights Cafe, behind the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Swords.

Until Jan 6 €11/€12 01-5242322 swordsonice.ie

Ice Skating at Blanchardstown

This ice rink is in Millennium Park, next to the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Until Jan 20 €11/€13 0818-919807 iceskating.ie

GALWAY

Galway City On Ice

A seaside skate in the all-weather marquee in Leisureland.

Leisureland, Salthill Until Jan 5, From €8 091-394504 galwaycityonice.ie

KILKENNY

Kilkenny On Ice

An Olympiad of an ice-rink with ice slides, bungee trampolines and a zipline.

Cillin Hill Until Jan 6 €13/€15 kilkennyonice.com

WATERFORD

Winterval on Ice

Part of the Winterval festival, with a kiddies’ and an adult rink.

Waterside Quay Park Until Jan 14 €11/€15 0818-919807 iceskating.ie

WESTMEATH

Mullingar on Ice

Mullingar gets its first taste of the ice.

Town Park Until Jan 6 €13/€14 0818-919807 iceskating.ie

Beauty and the Beast at The Mill Theatre in Dundrum

CHRISTMAS FESTIVALS

ARMAGH

Days of Christmas Past

Enjoy readings from The Night before Christmas, sing along with the Christmas Mummers, taste seasonal treats and meet Santa and Mrs Claus in his workshop.

Ulster American Folk Park Until Dec 16 £9 nmni.com

DOWN

Spirit of Christmas

An Edwardian Christmas at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum. With Santa and Carols by Candlelight.

Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, Hollywood Until Dec 21 £11/£15 nmni.com

CORK

Glow

European-style market, a ferris wheel and a free festive installation in Bishop Lucey Park.

Until Jan 6 corkchristmascelebration.ie

The Magic of Santa

A theatrical trip through a seasonally reimagined Fota House and Gardens led by friendly elves.

Fota House, Cork Until Dec 16 €15/€7.50 021-4815543 fotahouse.com

DUBLIN

Airfield Christmas Experience

The traditional family estate and farm is transformed into a winter wonderland, with Christmas-themed workshops, storytelling and, of course, an opportunity to meet the big man himself.

Until Dec 23 €15/€11 airfield.ie

Christmas at Farmleigh

Weekend family festival at Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park, with free events including puppet shows, carol singing and a festive crib.

Farmleigh House Saturdays and Sundays throughout Dec 01-8155900 farmleigh.ie

Winter Funderland

Christmas market and fairground attractions.

Until Jan 13 winterfunderland.ie

Winter Solstice Celebration

Drama, craft, céilí and a fiery parade through Smithfield Square with Smashing Times Theatre and Film Company.

DIT Grangegorman Dec 21 smashingtimes.ie

KILKENNY

Yulefest

A festival of music, food, craft and entertainment, with historical, cultural and arts events.

Until Dec 24 056-7794978 yulefestkilkenny.ie

WATERFORD

Winterval

Seasonal events in beautiful heritage sites throughout the city. With creative workshops, storytelling sessions, and a Christmas carousel.

Until Dec 23 051-856516 winterval.ie

Christmas Fairytales

Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Match Girl may embody the true, altruistic meaning of Christmas, but ETA Hoffman’s The Nutcracker, whose anti-materialist moral is a bit more subtle, has become the most popular of seasonal fairytales. The story unfolds on Christmas Eve, as a group of toys come to life after bedtime in a bid to defeat an army of mice. Hoffman published the story in 1818, and the magical themes resonated for readers throughout the 19th century. Alexander Dumas retold it in French in 1844, giving it further reach. It was this version that inspired Tchaikovsky’s final, and most popular ballet, The Nutcracker. It premiered to mixed success in 1892, but became a seasonal staple in the late 20th century, as Christmas became increasingly commercialised – how’s that for an ironic twist on the moral tale?

Tchaikovsky’s ballet is now thoroughly embedded in the Christmas canon, and there are plenty of opportunities to see various iterations of it in Ireland this Christmas. Ballet Ireland’s extensive national tour takes it across the country this year with a show that young ballet-lovers will have only dreamt of (balletireland.ie), while the more experienced balletomane will welcome the opportunity to see the Royal Ballet Company perform their version at the Royal Opera House in London, in ENCORE recordings at cinemas from Dec 6 (roh.org.uk). The Whistleblast Quartet. meanwhile, will play music from the Suite, in an interactive family concert in various locations (whistleblastquartet.com).

And, for those who don’t mind their classics made modern, the new Disney spectacular, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, offers a Victorian version that takes many liberties with the original material, but offers an abundance of special effects to compensate. Let the battle with the Mouse King begin.

Have Yourself a Merry Cultured Christmas

If you are looking for some relief from the commercial mayhem of Christmas, Ireland’s cultural and historic institutions offer a peaceful haven from the city-centre rush. Most of them provide children’s activities as part of their remit, and they pull out all the stops at Christmas to welcome children during the Yuletide season. The National Museums in Dublin and Mayo have special winter-themed trails and Christmas celebrations throughout December, bringing a seasonal slant to the museum’s collections (museum.ie). OPW sites (opw.ie) also open themselves up to various family-friendly, Christmas-themed explorations. Art galleries. meanwhile, offer a chance for children to get creative with their Christmas ideas in structured workshops. A selection of the best are listed below.

DUBLIN

Santa’s Little Helpers

A fun family event to learn more about winter birds with a range of activities for children. (All ages).

Visitors’ Centre, Phoenix Park Dec 10 11am Free but ticketed 01-6770095

Nativity Story Stones

Art workshop based on the original Christmas story (6+).

Dublin Castle December 10 11am Free but ticketed dublincastle.ie

Christmas Decorations

For 3-6 year olds. Bring them home or add them to the gallery’s Christmas tree!

Hugh Lane Gallery December 15 €7 01-222555 hughlane.ie

A Medieval Christmas Pilgrimage

Chat with medieval craftsmen and try your hand at some medieval pursuits.

Museum of Decorative Arts, Collins Barracks Dec 15 museum.ie

Seasonal Sketching Sundays

Free drawing sessions with seasonal themes.

Hugh Lane Gallery Sundays in December 01-222555 hughlane.ie

Winter Solstice Tour

Discover the ancient significance of the Solstice on this interactive tour.

Museum of Archaeology, Kildare Street Dec 21 Free but ticketed 01-6486332 museum.ie

KILKENNY

Mini Musos

Christmas-themed workshops for children with special needs.

Kilkenny Castle December 9 2.30pm/3.45pm Free but ticketed 056-7704134

MAYO

The Last Straw

Make your own decorations using rustic materials.

Museum of Country Life, Turlough Park Dec 16/17 Adm free museum.ie

WICKLOW

Light Up Your Own Gingerbread House

Seasonal eco-themed workshop that blends science and biscuits.

Cool Planet Experience, Powerscourt House, Enniskerry Until Dec 23 €20, 01-5180197 coolplanetexperience.org