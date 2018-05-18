‘Chilling’ artistic censorship in abortion campaign criticised

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has criticised what it has described as censorship in the artistic community surrounding the debate on the Eighth Amendment.

It said it was concerned at the “chilling effect” of decisions to remove Maser’s Repeal the 8th mural at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin, and to drop a discussion on a new book on the repeal campaign from Dublin’s International Literature Festival.

The council, which is advocating a Yes vote in the referendum, also cited difficulties encountered by Grace Dyas and Emma Fraser in presenting a touring theatre piece Not At Home, which incorporates testimonies from Irish women and is designed to be accessible to all sides.

The council says it firmly believes use of the Charities Act 2009 to censor artistic expression was an inappropriate use of that legislation and “highly questionable from a legal perspective”.

Council executive director Liam Herrick said: “Freedom of expression is a fundamental right in any free society and artistic freedom must be afforded the highest protection. The role of the artist in challenging power and orthodoxy is the very lifeblood of our cultural life.”

While it was necessary to regulate election spending, “under the Irish Constitution, freedom of speech is not equivalent to freedom to buy advertising or column inches,” he said.

Free discussion

Dublin City Council has argued that is prohibited under the Act from giving financial support to events involved in the referendum campaign.

Mr Herrick noted the 1995 McKenna v An Taoiseach ruling prohibited Governments spending public money promoting a referendum result. However, “in our view, the McKenna decision outlaws the use of public funds to support the Government’s own campaign for a Yes or No vote. This is not the same as using public funds to support free discussion of artistic work containing ‘political’ ideas that are relevant to a referendum”.

Over the past month a number of arts organisations cancelled invitations to Dyas and Fraser to present their touring theatre piece.

Not At Home was presented in Limerick as part of Eva international biennial, in a private venue in Athlone, and at the publicly-funded Glens Centre in Manorhamilton.

Cian O’Brien, artistic director of the Project Theatre, painting over the Repeal art work by artist Maser. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / The Irish Times

But in Galway a publicly-funded organisation and two private venues pulled out of plans to present it.

‘Neutral position’

Not At Home was to open at Crawford College of Art and Design’s gallery (in partnership with UCC and Cork Opera House) but the invitation was withdrawn at a late point.

Responding to queries, the college said hosting it was inappropriate because “as a publicly-funded body we need to be conscious of our duty to maintain and portray a neutral position”.

It cited Charities Regulator guidelines and a wish not to “jeopardise” its charitable status or “become a focus for such controversy or be seen to be advocating for one side”.

The council, which is a member of Together for Yes, plans to unveil a mural it commissioned by street artist Giant Sigh, at Bang Bang café in Phibsboro, calling for a Yes vote, on Friday.