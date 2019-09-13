Casino at Marino reopens after two-year repair project

The Casino at Marino in north Dublin was officially reopened to the public on Friday after two years of remedial and conservation work.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is now offering free admission and guided tours of the casino, which is both a protected structure and a national monument, though contrary to the common assumption was never a gambling den.

The casino, which means “small house”, was designed in 1759 by William Chambers as a pleasure house for James Caulfield, 1st Earl of Charlemont, “whose vision was to recreate in Dublin an Italianate paradise that would represent all that is good in neo-classical architecture”, the OPW said.

The casino first opened to the public in 1984.

Speaking at reopening ceremony, Minister of State for the OPW Kevin “Boxer” Moran said: “Today we are reopening the Casino to the public, confident the conservation work and craftsmanship will ensure it endures and thrives.

“Today is an important day here locally as well - while the Casino is feted internationally, it is also of exceptional importance to the local community here in north Dublin, who regard it with exceptional pride.”

The Casino at Marino will host a series of cultural events and activities over the next two months including;

* Culture Night at the Casino, Friday, September 20th, when the building will be open until 8pm;

* Open House Dublin, October 11th - 13th, 10am - 5pm;

“ Halloween, Thursday, October 31st when there will be themed public tours.

The casino is open to the public until 27th November 27th 2019, and from March to October 2020. Admission is free. For more information go to www.casinomarino.ie