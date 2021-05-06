Can you suspend belief in everything? An intellectual challenge
Unthinkable: Phenomenology may make your head hurt but it’s trying ‘to teach us to see again’
What ‘shows itself’ when you consider a cup of coffee, the phenomenologist asks. Photograph: Getty images
Hold up a freshly brewed cup of coffee. What’s going on? Do you see the liquid, the colours decorating the cup and steam rising? Or is all of this “showing itself” to you?
Welcome to the weird world of phenomenology. Or welcome back for those readers whose appetites were whetted by this column’s recent venture into “philosophy’s answer to jazz”.