Camille O’Sullivan: Melbourne has the best coffee I’ve had

Podcast

I love Jarlath Regan’s An Irishman Abroad – he interviews Irish personalities and does it so well. The hardest part of interviewing is to make people feel like they’re just sitting there having a chat, but he manages that: he’s charming, respectful and kind. As a listener, he makes you feel you’re asking the questions and sitting in the room with them. He seems to get to the essence of why someone is a performer.

Gadget

I’ve just started using a programme called QLab, which I use to connect videos and links; you hit a button and all the links can be faded up and out. It makes it simpler for some performers to do particular things onstage, and gives us a bit more control.

Restaurant

I went to Bastible recently, and that was amazing, but it has to be IL Vicoletto on Crow Street, Dublin. When I go to an Italian restaurant I pretend I’m making my way to a restaurant in Rome – my partner [Aidan Gillen] is like, “what are you on about?” But going there is really like stepping into a different world, I love it. They do great fish there, and I adore their chocolate dessert. It’s a warm pudding and you cut into it, the chocolate oozes out. It’s dangerous, you have to exercise after eating it.

City

Either New York or Melbourne. I have a lot of friends in Melbourne so when I go back, it’s like visiting family. I used to think it would be like Home and Away, but it’s diverse, it has the best food and coffee I’ve had. It’s got an incredible identity and it has so much culture.

Artist/designer

Being a former architect, mine is my external examiner, Peter Zumthor. He created Therme Vals, baths in Switzerland which are a pilgrimage to get to, but I’d recommend it to anyone wanting a spa break. They cut into the mountain: you swim through a building and then you swim indoors and outdoors, or lay on the loungers which overlook the mountains. After this trip, I went to the St Benedict Chapel, which he also designed. It’s elliptical and can only sit about 20 or 30 people, and it was the most beautiful thing.

Swiss architect Peter Zumthor. Photograph: Regina Kuehne/AP

Website

I do go down the rabbit hole of Pinterest quite often. Having been an architect and trying to do up our house, I spend a long time looking at interior design. I also find it’s useful for stage design, or researching a certain look. I can lose hours on Pinterest.

Album

I constantly return to Nick Cave’s The Boatman’s Call. It was the first time I came across an album that was so unsentimental and so true, and full of black humour about the reality of the relationship. He’s said he’s embarrassed that he laid himself bare, but that’s what I like about it: it feels like you’re going through the journey of when love goes wrong.

Australian musician Nick Cave

Theatre show

La Clique, which later changed its name to La Soirée. It’s a variety show that won Olivier Awards and is returning to the West End in London. I was one of its original performers but I’m not choosing it because of that. I was just a singer and I wasn’t doing anything extraordinary, but the rest of the performers were sword-swallowers or doing one-armed handstands. I’ve gone to it nights on end, and I love it.

Camille O’Sullivan plays the Olympia Theatre, Dublin on November 17th. See camilleosullivan.com