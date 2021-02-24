Young adult fiction: Picks for February

“I feel as sexy as a slug / Sliming across walls,” the narrator of CG Moore’s Gut Feelings (UCLan Publishing, £7.99) laments from the bathroom of a nightclub. It’s a relatable sentiment, though in this instance it’s complicated by Chris’s chronic illness; he’s in there emptying his ileostomy bag, rather than crying over a lost lust object. “Not the best plan for seduction,” he admits.

This autobiographical verse novel from Irish-born, Manchester-based Moore begins at age 11, with the diagnosis of a rare genetic condition that causes pre-cancerous growths in the large intestine: “Little time-bombs waiting to explode / And spread the C-word through my system.” Along the way, we witness Chris dealing with his father’s acquired brain injury and explore what it means to be gay, particularly within an image-obsessed culture. It’s a lot to take in, and some plot elements – such as a modelling scam – are raised and resolved far too quickly.