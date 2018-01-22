You Can Take The Man Out Of Eyre Square But You Can’t Take The Eyre Square Out Of The Man

for Susan

His head recognises the reality of Supermacs

but his heart still steals sweets from Woolworths.

His monologues are every St. Patrick’s Day parade

since nineteen seventy four; his private thoughts

filthier than the old Eyre Square jax.

His political views are like Curran’s Hotel,

not there anymore, but his words still subversive

as someone putting an orange jumpsuit

on Liam Mellows’ statue.

His balances are healthier than the Bank of Ireland

and Permanent TSB, his mouth bigger

than The Galway Advertiser,

but his answer to everything is

Dunnes Stores. His stubble sometimes bristly

as a rough night in Richardson’s;

his idea of himself inflated

as The Great Southern Hotel.

His greatest stroke of luck

drums and face painting

the day she stepped out of a car

and thought: ‘I could live here’.

From Song of Songs 2.0: New & Selected Poems (Salmon, 2017). Kevin Higgins and Susan Millar DuMars met 19 years ago today on January 22nd 1999 and have been together ever since. They married in 2005 and have co-organised Over The Edge, probably Ireland’s longest running literary reading series, since 2003. Over The Edge celebrate its 15th birthday today