YA Fiction: satisfying reads for December

“When the wolf chooses its kill, something strange happens – the prey senses it’s been chosen. If the animal bolts, that’s when the wolf attacks.” A prowling wolf in the English countryside fascinates a recently-bereaved teenager in The Wolf Road (Everything With Words, £7.99), the debut novel from poet Richard Lambert.

Lucas, who is 15, has lost his parents in a car crash, and his pain is compounded by having to move in with the grandmother he hardly knows and the bullies at his new school. Haunted and angry, he is unsure if the wolf he sees is a figment of his imagination – and if he should run towards the wildness or away from it. This is both a love letter to nature and a satisfying allegorical exploration of grief, marking Lambert as a very welcome new voice in YA fiction.