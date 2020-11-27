Xstabeth: David Keenan’s rock ’n’ roll fairy story and Muse myth is a triumph

Shaggy dog story is quixotic achievement but takes shallow view of women

Soma Ghosh
Tautly edited, the sheer stylistic euphoria of Davud Keenan’s form seems to breathe itself to life. Photograph: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

Let me tell you about Olivia Newton-John’s broken zipper. It’s one clue left unsolved by David Keenan in his transcendent shaggy dog story, Xstabeth. The novel is a quixotic achievement by one of our most exciting writers. As a rock’n’roll fairy story and myth about the Muse, it’s a triumph. I was less enamoured by its view of women.

The title refers to the LP created accidentally by failing musician Tomasz in a club in St Petersburg, resuscitating his career. The story of how Xstabeth becomes a cult album, haunting her creator, is narrated by Tomasz’s devoted daughter, 19-year-old Aneliya. In Slavic languages, her name translates as angel, a hidden clue.

