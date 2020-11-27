Xstabeth: David Keenan’s rock ’n’ roll fairy story and Muse myth is a triumph

Let me tell you about Olivia Newton-John’s broken zipper. It’s one clue left unsolved by David Keenan in his transcendent shaggy dog story, Xstabeth. The novel is a quixotic achievement by one of our most exciting writers. As a rock’n’roll fairy story and myth about the Muse, it’s a triumph. I was less enamoured by its view of women.

The title refers to the LP created accidentally by failing musician Tomasz in a club in St Petersburg, resuscitating his career. The story of how Xstabeth becomes a cult album, haunting her creator, is narrated by Tomasz’s devoted daughter, 19-year-old Aneliya. In Slavic languages, her name translates as angel, a hidden clue.