Wretchedness: Exposing Sweden’s sad underbelly

“They don’t fulfil any function, the poor, the ones not needed in the factories, the ones not needed on the production line, in the care system, for cannon fodder, for brothel fodder, why has no one systematised this, an organised extermination of unnecessary lives.”

This startling suggestion for social progress seems right out of Nazi Germany. But the surprise for readers of Andrzej Tichý’s visceral novel Wretchedness is that it is based in Sweden, a country usually regarded as a model of good governance and social equality.