Samantha Irby, a very funny woman, accidentally became an author on foot of the success of her blog, Bitches Gotta Eat. Created to impress a potential lover who “had a thing for writers”, the blog became much more valuable than the short-lived relationship and spawned the first of Irby’s three essay collections, Meaty. All of which is chronicled, in inimitable Irby style, in the final essay of this latest book.

Throughout this collection, we get up close and personal with the inner (and sometimes frighteningly outer) workings of both Irby’s body and mind. Subject matter ranges from married life in a small town in the American Midwest, through catching a lucky break in Hollywood, to pooping in a diaper while speed dating.