Women’s Work: Sharp thoughts on a ‘flaw-riddled compromise’

Review: Megan Stack is insightful about domestic labour but she neglects the obvious

Henrietta McKervey

“Households had never held my interest,” writes Megan Stack, the former Pulitzer Prize international reporting finalist who reported from 22 countries in a single decade. You can almost see her shrug. She hadn’t yet realised, she goes on to admit, that “households are life itself”.

In 2011, following the success of her debut book, Every Man in This Village Is a Liar, Stack began a novel. Pregnant with her first child, she decided to leave her job as a war reporter, planning to combine motherhood with writing. Early in Women’s Work, she recalls, “I imagined long, silent afternoons in spotless rooms, typing clean lines of prose while the baby napped beatifically in a sunbeam.” Even putting the wry, self-deprecating tone to one side, it’s clear the fall was always going to be long and painful.

Stack and her husband, Tom – also a journalist – were living in Beijing, and hired a young woman, Xiao Li, as housekeeper and babyminder so Megan could write. Two years later, her book still unfinished, she was pregnant with their second child when Tom took a job in Delhi.

