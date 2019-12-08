Winter Papers: a potent antidote to the season’s blues

Anthology review: Eclectic collection of work evokes comforting sense of ongoingness and shared humanity

Houman Barekat
Winter Papers contains 32 varied contributions - essays, fiction, poetry, interviews and photography

Winter Papers contains 32 varied contributions - essays, fiction, poetry, interviews and photography

Paraic O’Donnell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002. In a personal essay entitled The Last Garden, he describes the debilitating impact of the disease: “The nature of this thing is simple – it is meticulously destroying me. I am being unmade.” Though weakened by illness he embarked on an ambitious and physically demanding gardening project; it was “a pitiful bourgeois hero quest, a futile paroxysm of denial”.

O’Donnell is keen to distance himself from “redemption porn, in which catastrophic diagnoses . . . are reduced to ‘life experiences’ and mined for fatuous koans of acceptance and serenity.” He tells his story in a brisk, earthy register garnished with casual profanity, which generates a feeling of intimacy more authentic and affecting than any studious solemnising. In an insightful aside, he suggests his sardonicism isn’t a matter of deflection but a kind of radical candour: gallows humour “isn’t humour at all, more a stylised form of existential rage.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.