Why the Germans Do it Better: A lively, affectionate portrait

When, in 2015, Angela Merkel opened Germany’s doors to a wave of refugees bigger than any seen in Europe since the war, she divided opinion at home and caused consternation among her country’s neighbours. Merkel would pay a big political price. She was forced to bring forward the date of her retirement.

She was attacked for showing naivete but also for the opposite: behind her act of compassion, her detractors claimed, was a cold political calculation that welcoming migrants from the east could help offset the long-term demographic problems presented by Germany’s ageing population while, more immediately, averting the irreparable EU split that seemed a real prospect in those tumultuous days.