White City by Kevin Power: Savagely funny and absorbing new novel

Kevin Power’s Bad Day in Blackrock (2008) was one of the most memorable Irish novels of the new century. Tracking the blithe entitlement and terrifying moral blankness of well-got members of the Dublin southside upper middle class, the work deserved the many accolades it received. Power had the good fortune to have the novel adapted by one of the country’s most able film-makers, Lenny Abrahamson, and the result was the arresting What Richard Did (2012).

Thirteen years later, in White City Power returns to the world of joshing cronyism and toxic privilege that make bank bailouts, tracker mortgage fixes and share scams the inevitable collateral of a class consumed with obtuse self-interest.