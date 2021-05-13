Whereabouts: Intelligent, elegant and destined to become book of the year
Book review: Powerfully controlled writing by Jhumpa Lahiri as not one word is wasted
Jhumpa Lahiri. Photograph: Venturelli/WireImage
“And I would tell her how much I like to sit outside, pick up a warm pen in my hand, and write down a sentence or two.”
Whereabouts, the fourth novel from the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Booker Prize-shortlisted Jhumpa Lahiri is narrated by an unnamed woman, considering her existence of relative solitude, as she moves through a year in her life in an unnamed Italian city. It is remarkable.