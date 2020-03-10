Herbie feels disconnected; he has lost his job, his marriage is over, his ex-wife has settled down with someone younger and new. “I have no idea who this person is,” he tells his doctor, “but it’s not me.” “The whole world is unlike itself,” his doctor says in response. “Lord help us, you hardly know when you go to bed whether you are going to wake up in the same country.”

Glenn Patterson’s 11th novel began in his head with the title Iterations because, he says, it’s one of the ugliest words he knows. What people used to call “versions” of things they now refer to as “iterations”. He wanted to explore the idea of how someone in middle age relates to the person who shared their name and some of their facial features in childhood. Are you the same person you were then or someone else entirely?