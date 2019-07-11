When All Is Said by Anne Griffin is this Saturday’s Irish Times Eason book offer

Debut author Laura Steven won the Published Prize for The Exact Opposite of Okay at the inaugural Comedy Women in Print Prize in London last night. Kirsty Eyre won the Unpublished Prize for Cow Girl and Jilly Cooper received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Irish author Marian Keyes chaired the panel of judges.

Gill Books announced today that it would publish Richie Sadlier’s memoir, Recovering, about his struggles with alcohol and mental health this October.

This Saturday’s Irish Times books pages feature a brilliant new short story, Spelunking, by Caragh Maxwell, whose essay in The Irish Times about her relationship with her body went viral earlier this year. Peter J Conradi, Iris Murdoch’s official biographer, sheds light on her Irish roots and views ahead of the centenary of her birth next Monday. Jo Nesbo talks to Seamas O’Reilly about his new Harry Hole thriller, Knife

Reviews include Johnny Rogan on Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: The Wild, Definitive Saga Of Rock’s Greatest Supergroup By David Browne and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: The Biography By Peter Doggett; John Boyne on Deborah Moggach’s The Carer; Brendan Simms on Hitler: A Life by Peter Longerich; Helen Cullen on Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls; Alan Murrin on Range by David Epstein; Eoin Ó Broin on The Levelling: What’s Next After Globalization by Michael O’Sullivan; Richard Pine on Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation by Roderick Beaton; Henrietta McKervey on Women’s Work: A Personal Reckoning with Labour, Motherhood, and Privilege by Megan K Stack; Sarah Gilmartin on Call Him Mine by Tim MacGabhann; Declan Burke on the best new crime fiction; Rob Doyle on The Archaic Revival by Terence McKenna; and a new poem by Orla Fay, editor of Boyne Berries poetry magazine.