After an onslaught of widespread uncertainty and brutal instability, we all need a guiding map to help us move forward together. What White People Can Do Next: From Allyship to Coalition, Emma Dabiri’s second book, pioneers urgent new roads to social change and new forms of dialogue.

Dabiri’s hugely successful debut, Don’t Touch My Hair, celebrating black excellence and examining black entrepreneurship, endurance, mathematics and spirituality, is a nourishing read. The discussion now has shifted towards the “myth” of race and the urgent importance of cooperation in order to save our planet.