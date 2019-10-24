When Jonathan Safran Foer was on a book tour for his last nonfiction title he found himself often eating hamburgers. The book was Eating Animals, a treatise on the perils of factory farming. Yet there he was, doing exactly the thing he was campaigning against. Where animals were concerned, he knew the facts, he cared, but his actions didn’t reflect that.

His latest, We Are The Weather, plays on this hypocrisy. The vegan theme persists, but the lens turns towards the “single biggest threat to human survival”, climate change.