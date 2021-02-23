We Are Bellingcat: A thrilling, if demanding, read

An RTÉ advertisement regularly warns, in eerie animation, of the shadowy world of internet sources. It seems a suitable prelude to a book on the brave new world of “citizen” journalism, with the brand name Bellingcat.

The irony is Bellingcat would probably subject RTÉ itself to the scrutiny it applies to shadowy forces: that national broadcasters are not immune to spin and propaganda is a basic tenet of its searing exposés.