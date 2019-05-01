Watch Loah reading One Art, by Elizabeth Bishop: ‘The art of losing isn’t hard to master’

Loah has recorded One Art, by Elizabeth Bishop, for Poetry Day Ireland. The video is one of a series of readings that the Irish-Sierra Leonean singer and other well-known Irish people, including Hozier – who reads Seamus Heaney’s At the Wellhead – have made to mark tomorrow’s fifth annual event.

The day’s theme is “Truth or Dare” Poetry Ireland, which organises the annual one-day festival, says it invites poetry lovers to speak their truth or dare to see the world differently. They can read a poem or write their own, check out a local poetry event, or just share some of their favourite poems using the hashtag #PoetryDayIRL.

More than 100 events will take place in libraries, bookshops, arts centres, schools, hotels, nightclubs, bars and cafes from Kerry to Derry. If you’re interested in planning something for the day you can find out how to get involved at poetryday.ie, which also has a selection of Truth or Dare-themed poems to delve into.