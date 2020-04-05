Warhol: A Life as Art – Careful, insightful biography of artist
Book review: Blake Gopnik prefers a softer approach when assessing Warhol’s legacy
Andy Warhol paints the Statue of Liberty in Paris, France in 1986. Photograph: Francois Lochon/Gamma-Rapho via Getty
Benedetta Barzini, an heiress and the first Italian model to ever appear on the cover of American Vogue, appears only briefly in Blake Gopnik’s comprehensive study of Andy Warhol, simply called Warhol.
She is the object of obsessive lust for one of Warhol’s desperate stars, Gerard Malanga (he makes a film about her that he’s sure Warhol would dismiss as “corny”).