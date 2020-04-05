Benedetta Barzini, an heiress and the first Italian model to ever appear on the cover of American Vogue, appears only briefly in Blake Gopnik’s comprehensive study of Andy Warhol, simply called Warhol.

She is the object of obsessive lust for one of Warhol’s desperate stars, Gerard Malanga (he makes a film about her that he’s sure Warhol would dismiss as “corny”).