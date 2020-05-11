War, Suffering and the Struggle for Human Rights: Western actions assessed
Book review: Peadar King’s book draws on years reporting with RTÉ’s What in the World
Peadar King’s reporting with RTÉ brought him to cities including Goma in Democratic Republic of the Congo. Photograph: Joe Farrell
Peadar King is known to Irish audiences as the producer and presenter of RTÉ’s What in the World? documentary series. This book is based on his reports for RTÉ.
King starts in Afghanistan and continues, in the order of the chapters, to Brazil, Iraq, Libya, Mexico, Palestine/Israel, Russia, Somalia, South Korea, South Sudan, Syria, Uruguay and the Western Sahara.