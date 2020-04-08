Viral poetry by Ian Duhig and John Boyne

Covid-19 and I try hard,

Adepts, equals, bug and bard,

Trying to make our work catch on

Before our audience has gone.

After Pangur Bán by Anon/Seamus Heaney

They flee from me that sometime did me seek;

I’m lucky if I get an elbow rub

From those that act so gentle, tame, and meek

Who last night I was snogging down the pub.

After They Flee From Me by Sir Thomas Wyatt

Good luck to you, don’t scorn the poor,

You rather should admire us,

For worldly wealth soon melts away

Before Coronavirus,

After Woman of Three Cows by James Clarence Mangan

But at my back I always hear

Time’s shopping trolley hurrying near.

After To His Coy Mistress by Andrew Marvell

Morning and evening

Maids heard the goblins cry:

“Come buy our toilet paper

And you will never die!”

After Goblin Market by Christina Rosetti

You’re right – “the way is narrow” –

That’s why – you should wait –

And yield me space – until I pass –

At least – six bloody feet!

After You’re Right by Emily Dickinson

That is no country for old men: the young

In one another’s pants or noisy mobs

Who spread their germs alongside raucous song,

Since now the lousy bastards have no jobs!

After Sailing to Byzantium by WB Yeats

Do not despair of man, and do not scold him:

That doesn’t mean you have to hear or hold him.

After Do Not!by Stevie Smith

King of neglected orchards: overlord of the empty M5: architect of the unvisited citadel at Tamworth, the summer hermitage in Holy Cross: contractor to the desirable new disease: soapmaster: money waster: commissioner of deaths.

‘I liked that,’ said Corona, ‘sing it again.’

After Mercian Hymns by Geoffrey Hill

We real cool. We

Miss school. We

Sink booze. We

So choose. We

Get wrecked. We

Infect. We

Stay high. We

May die.

After We Real Cool by Gwendolyn Brooks

This brand of soap has the same smell as in that big house

he visited down the empty roads to see the survivors

After Soap Suds by Louis MacNeice

My eldest sister arrived home that morning

Because a Cuban doctor worked abroad.

After Cuba by Paul Muldoon

Touching with two lips is a shyness

I will have for a long time.

After Tulips by Medbh McGuckian

Ian Duhig is the author of several awardwinning collections. His latest is The Blind Roadmaker (Picador)

John Boyne

A Recently Unearthed Emily Dickinson Poem

Because I could not step outside –

Outside stepped in for me –

My body shook and coughed and sneezed –

I’ve no immunity.

Alone, I played my records loud –

Some Drake and Miley Cyrus –

My labours and my leisure lost –

To the Coronavirus.

A Recently Unearthed Rudyard Kipling Poem

If you can talk with crowds, but keep your distance,

Or walk with friends – nor lose the common touch,

If people stay away on your insistence,

If you can drink alone, but not too much.

If you can fill each unforgiving minute

With books and music, writing, song and dance,

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,

(Just cancel this year’s holiday in France.)

A Recently Unearthed TS Eliot Poem

Let us go then, you and I,

When the evening is spread out against the sky

Like a couple going on a walk;

Let us go, through all these half-deserted streets,

No longer meeting

Friends in restaurants or bars or clubs

We cannot sit around and drink in pubs

Until we spoil the night with argument

Our tempers we will vent

Until we ask an overwhelming question…

Oh, do not say, “If only!”

We’re stuck at home and lonely.

A Recently Unearthed William Wordsworth Poem

I wandered lonely as a cloud

Past Centra, SuperValu, Mace,

When all at once I saw a crowd

Of people gathered in one place,

Beside the lake, the park infested,

Each one of them should be arrested.

Corona Vespers

with apologies to AA Milne

Little boy stands at the edge of the door,

Glances behind, then looks down at the floor.

Hush! Hush! Keep your hands clean!

Christopher Robin is in quarantine.

At first it was good to be kept off of school

He’s quite far advanced and is nobody’s fool

But he missed out a party the day he turned six

And he’s seen everything on iTunes and Netflix.

He can’t even play with his big sister Alice

Who’s having a meltdown at Buckingham Palace

A soldier’s life might be terribly hard

But it’s easier now they’ve stopped changing the guard.

Little boy stands at the end of the drive

He likes being out there, he feels more alive.

Hush! Hush! Don’t get too near!

Christopher Robin is shedding a tear.

Daddy is home and is working upstairs

But rather than suits, it’s just sweatpants he wears.

He no longer shaves and works out his frustration

By just playing FIFA upon his PlayStation.

At first Mummy said she’d clear out household junk

Then couldn’t be bothered so sits getting drunk

The empties pile up but she says “I don’t care,

It’s must be gone Wine O’Clock someplace, somewhere.”

Little boy runs to the end of the street

He’s fast and he’s nimble, there’s wings on his feet.

Hush! Hush! This is the day

Christopher Robin is running away.

The playground is near but he sees it’s deserted

It’s been that way ever since they were alerted

To dangers the scientists identified

Of sharing a roundabout, swing or a slide.

There’s nowhere to go and there’s no one to see

He hopes this will end but there’s no guarantee

How he wishes that he had his own time machine

He’d go back to the months before Covid-19.

Little boy walks up the path to his house

Though he’d love to just scream, he’s as quiet as a mouse.

Hush! Hush! Whisper who dares!

Christopher Robin’s stopped saying his prayers.

John Boyne's 12th adult novel, A Traveller at the Gates of Wisdom, will be published by Doubleday on July 23rd