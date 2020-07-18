Utopia Avenue: A happy book about a happy band

Utopia Avenue is a happy book about a happy band. After all, they are called Utopia Avenue. Not that things were always so rosy during their rapid rise along the rocky road to rock’n’roll stardom.

When we first meet Gravesend-bred blues bassist Dean Moss, he gets mugged, loses his bedsit and his job in a cafe, all within the space of a few hours. He also has ongoing issues with an alcoholic, abusive father. Oh, and he’s just been kicked out of his band.