Why, the philosopher Leibniz asks, is there something rather than nothing? It is not a question easily answered, though philosophers and scientists never tire of trying, since not only is there something, that something includes, uniquely, us.

We take our species to be an inevitable consequence of the originary event that took place 13.8 billion years ago, because we are here and able to think and talk about it. But the fact of our existence, as Brian Greene observes, is astonishing. “Rerun the big bang but slightly shift this particle’s position or that field’s value, and for virtually any fiddling the new cosmic unfolding will not include you or me or the human species or planet earth or anything else we value deeply.”