Unfiltered amusingly delves into Irish influencers and mummy bloggers

Sophie White’s novel uses light humour and farce to portray the whirl of social media

Niamh Donnelly
Sophie White has done her research and plays on the very thing she critiques: combing life for “content”. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Sophie White has done her research and plays on the very thing she critiques: combing life for “content”. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Do you know what “sponcon” is? How about an “ootd”? An “MUA”? Vocabulary is the first point of entry into Sophie White’s Unfiltered, the follow-on from her zeitgeisty debut novel, Filter This. We find ourselves once again among “#dubliningers”, who are “fresh for the gram” and “thirsty” for likes. If you have any idea what I’m talking about, you might be proof of the something the book hints at: how subtly and seamlessly social media has colonised our lives.

“Sponsored Content”, “Outfit of the Day” and “Make Up Artist” are the answers, if you were wondering. “#Dubliningers”? Dublin Instagrammers. But I’d wager that most people have at least some command of this strange new language.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.