Unfiltered amusingly delves into Irish influencers and mummy bloggers
Sophie White’s novel uses light humour and farce to portray the whirl of social media
Sophie White has done her research and plays on the very thing she critiques: combing life for “content”. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Do you know what “sponcon” is? How about an “ootd”? An “MUA”? Vocabulary is the first point of entry into Sophie White’s Unfiltered, the follow-on from her zeitgeisty debut novel, Filter This. We find ourselves once again among “#dubliningers”, who are “fresh for the gram” and “thirsty” for likes. If you have any idea what I’m talking about, you might be proof of the something the book hints at: how subtly and seamlessly social media has colonised our lives.
“Sponsored Content”, “Outfit of the Day” and “Make Up Artist” are the answers, if you were wondering. “#Dubliningers”? Dublin Instagrammers. But I’d wager that most people have at least some command of this strange new language.