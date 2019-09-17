So are youse game? Are youse game for a novel that channels the kind of Young Adult sex & violence of Richard Allen’s punks and skins books, with a plot that unfolds via serial prison communications, the build-up to the Cliftonville/Portadown Irish Cup Final in 1979, a forlorn love affair between a punk and a goth and the framing device of David Bowie’s Low?

Being game is what it’s all about for the young men caught up in the cultural and political spiralling of Two Souls, set during the Troubles in the 1970s and 1980s.