Two must-read books on love and honour in the time of Covid

Because it is not yet history, it was with some trepidation that I read two books written by British doctors about their experiences of the first wave of Covid-19.

Gavin Francis, author of Intensive Care, is a busy Edinburgh GP with a young family. He also sees patients at a clinic for homeless people, works in the Orkney Islands, previously worked as a surgeon and was medical officer for the British Antarctic Survey. He is widely published and has now written one of the most absorbing books – of any type – that I’ve had the pleasure to read. My feelings of inadequacy were only worsened by his sheer decency.