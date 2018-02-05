Tributes pour in for much-loved writer Philip Casey (67)

Philip Casey, the admired and much loved Irish poet, author and member of Aosdána, died on Saturday in Blanchardstown Hospice, Dublin, aged 67.

The author of four collections of poetry and an acclaimed trilogy of novels, he was also a champion of other writers, not least as founder and editor of the website Irish Writers Online, which provides biographical details of Irish writers.

A mark of the esteem in which he was held was the attendance of many leading Irish literary figures at the launch in the Oak Room Mansion House, Dublin, of Tried and Sentenced, Selected Poems, co-hosted by Dermot Bolger and Katie Donovan. The then Ireland Professor of Poetry, Paula Meehan, described him as “one of the most beloved of contemporary poets”.

Philip Casey was born in London to Irish parents on June 27th, 1950, but his parents moved home to a farm in Hollyfort, just outside Gorey, Co Wexford, when he was a boy. He spent spent several years living in Barcelona but most of his adult life in Dublin, notably in a house on Arran Street where he was host extraordinaire to a constant stream of visitors.

His spare, elegaic poetry gives voice to themes of family, place, love in its many forms, political injustice and pain, both physical and emotional. Casey lost a leg due to complications following intense radiation to treat cancer. He began writing verse by first of all composing songs with a guitar as a teenager in his hospital bed. His perspective is one of wry, hard-won insight, suggesting passion and suffering by restraint rather than overspill.

His first collection of poetry, Those Distant Summers, was published in 1980 by Raven Arts Press and is heavily influenced by his youth on the farm in Hollyfort. “The curlew cried in the bog before a band of rain came from Croghan like an animal,” he recalled. “It sank a deep well in my imagination.”

His other collections are After Thunder, The Year of the Knif e and Dialogue in Fading Light. “Things that please me in poetry are precision, compassion and images that surpass the common run of language; also that the poet must have an ear for language as a musician has an ear for music,” wrote Michael Hartnett of The Year of the Knife. “The work of Philip Casey possesses all of these in abundance.”

Casey’s trilogy of novels began with The Fabulists (Lilliput Press), which won the inaugural Kerry Ingredients/Listowel Writers’ Week Novel of the Year award in 1995. Colm Tóibín called it “a stunningly truthful and perfectly pitched novel”. The novel features a pair of Dublin lovers who are struggling with poverty and familiy ties, wooing each other with invented tales of cosmopolitan wanderings.

The Water Star (Picador, 1999) and The Fisher Child (Picador, 2001) completed what is now the Bann River trilogy, encompassing Casey’s much-loved landscape of north Wexford, as well as the Irish diaspora in London (which Casey experienced first hand – some of his earliest memories are of playing in bombsites in Highgate); how families evolve and survive through turmoil and suppressed secrets; and the terrible legacy of slavery. From the intimate streets of pre-boom Dublin where The Fabulists begins, Casey opens his fiction to international dimensions, most ambitiously in the historical strands of The Fisher Child, which moves from scenes of 1798 fighting in Wexford to the Irish-owned slave plantations in Montserrat.

He reviewed poetry for The Irish Press for a number of years and more recently established eMaker editions, an independent imprint, to make his work available globally as ebooks.

He is survived by his brothers Peter and John and his sister Karina.

His friends and fellow writers paid these tributes.

Philip Casey with fellow poet Thomas McCarthy at a poetry reading in Waterstones bookshop in November 1999. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sebastian Barry

To have no Philip in the world, now there is an utter blackness. The memory of all his deep thinking, rescuing, loving words, infinite attention to friendship, now there is a brightness. The old stars will feel the company of a new light in the heavens. Dear beloved, perfected, perfecting Philip.

Sebastian Barry’s latest novel, Days Without End, was the Costa Book of the Year 2017

Dermot Bolger

I met Philip Casey first at 18 years of age when he bestowed on me the friendship, kinship and generosity of wisdom that he bestowed on so many people who crossed his path. He was a huge presence in my life over the past 40 years. I never lost that initial sense of wonder at being in his company but my appreciation grew ever deeper of his integrity, his humanity, his rich sense of humour (the warmth of his laughter could never be forgotten) and, at times during those years, of his stoicism in accepting terrible setbacks to his physical health. His last years were difficult, with frequent long spells in hospital, but you only ever saw the pain in the lines in his face and never in his words as he talked because he bore his illness with the same innate dignity with which he lived his life.

In any society certain gifted writers exist who are as essential and sometimes as unnoticed as plankton. Philip Casey was never an unnoticed presence in Irish writing, but – through his poetry and novels – was most certainly an essential presence. He was a writer’s writer, a man deeply respected by his peers and by shrewd connoisseurs of Irish fiction, but someone who – as the quiet man of Irish writing – perhaps never received the public acclaim that his work, most especially his rrilogy of novels, deserved. This made the novels and poems an even more unexpected pleasure for those who encountered them.

His acclaimed debut, The Fabulists, remains a remarkably evocative picture of 1990s Dublin with its story of love on the dole and its two superbly drawn protagonists: Tess, who has descended into despair since her separation, and Margo, who on the surface has little to offer Tess but the warmth of his vivid imagination. They conjure tales that draw them close together in a bittersweet examination of extramarital love and the realities of survival in a dowdy Dublin with no signs that a Celtic Tiger would transform it.

Other streets are definitely being transformed in Philip Casey’s second novel, The Water Star: the ruined streets of postwar London where Casey was born. Eighty per cent of Irish children born between 1931 and 1941 needed to emigrate. Casey’s parents were unexceptional in needing to leave Ireland in the late 1940s but were exceptional in being among the rare few emigrants able to return home to the remote Wexford farm where Casey grew up. His early memories of London’s bombed streets remained sufficiently vivid for The Water Star to work as a brilliant evocation of London in all its diversity, prejudice, redemption, wounds and rebirth. It captures the British and German experience of the aftermath of war, and the experience of the migrant Irish seeking rebuilding work there, who were initially overwhelmed by the scale of the city itself, never mind the devastation. In this ambitious book the torched buildings of Hamburg in RAF raids become as real as the improvised mountain slopes of Wexford that its main protagonists leave behind in their quest for economic survival.

But perhaps the most ambitious book is The Fisher Child. A blend of historical and contemporary drama with a cinematic edge, it ranges in time and location from present-day Italy, London and Wexford to the bloody 1798 Rebellion in Wexford and the slave plantations of Montserrat.

I was thrilled to see him enjoy recognition as a novelist but for me over the past 40 years he was first and foremost a very special poet. I was proud to publish three of his collections with Raven Arts Press, being fascinated to watch each book develop. Over that time I had my life enriched by the gift of his friendship. This week I feel I have lost someone with whom I had a truly unique friendship, but such was Philip’s gift for friendship that I know dozens if not hundreds of people today have exactly the same feeling. This was his great gift, to make all of our friendships with him feel unique by allowing us to walk away with our souls warmed by his generosity and wit, his fierce intelligence and integrity and by allowing us to share in his uniqueness so that we all walked away feeling taller and more special simply for having being allowed to spend special time with him.

Dermot Bolger is a novelist and poet and founder of Raven Arts Press and New Island Books

Katie Donovan

Philip was part of a group of writers from my native north Wexford, whom I met when I was a teenage poet in the late 1970s. My father was keen to nurture my literary leanings, and introduced me to James Liddy, poet and editor of the wonderfully entitled literary magazine The Gorey Detail. Through the ebullient James and the artist Paul Funge – co-creators of the Gorey Arts Festival – I met a group that included Philip, Eamonn Wall, Mick Considine and Paddy Kehoe. I gave my first public reading, aged 16, trying my best to look like I knew what I was doing.

My father was already friendly with Philip, the pair having discovered a mutual interest in the philosophy of Teilhard de Chardin. But, as we were both living in Dublin and both writing poetry, it was Philip and I who remained in regular contact. Thus began a close friendship that lasted 40 years.

In 2015, in honour of Philip’s 65th birthday and the publication of his Selected Poems, Dermot Bolger and I planned a special gathering at the Mansion House. A huge crowd of family, friends and well-wishers appeared to fete Philip. Acclaimed novelist and poet, Philip’s spread of talent and dedication was impressive, but he revelled particularly in supporting other writers (he created and maintained the website Irish Writers Online). Modest and dignified as ever, he blushed with delight when he entered that packed gathering to celebrate his own achievements.

For a man whose life involved many vicissitudes, Philip had an inimitable gift for laughter. He eschewed self-pity, but could write with tenderness and poignancy about suffering. His writing shines with the outrage of injustice and the quest for integration. Although he spent most of his adult life in Dublin, right in the centre of its bustle and commerce, his poems about his youth in rural Wexford have a fresh and lasting ring to them. He was comfortable writing about Hamburg, 18th-century Montserrat, or 1950s London. Like all the great Irish writers, his broad vision encompassed both the wider cosmopolitan world, and the intimate details of the beloved local scene.

Katie Donovan is a poet. Her most recent collection is Off Duty (Bloodaxe Books)

Philip Casey at home in 1999. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Rosie Schaap

In 1991, when I travelled to Ireland for the first time, I told my friends and my family and myself some earnest and honourable nonsense about going to Dublin to study literature for the summer. The truth is I’d gone there to meet Philip Casey, only I didn’t know it at the time. Nothing I learned in a lecture hall that season compared to what I learned sitting in his book-filled house off Ormond Quay.

Over tea and the bread he baked most mornings back then, we talked about poetry and art and politics. Philip’s seriousness, a strain of gravitas that was personal and hard-won, is evident in much of his literary production. What comes through less often (though it is not absent from the work) is his powerful, playful humor. That summer, making Philip laugh emerged as one of my life’s greatest pleasures and pursuits, because no one was more generous with laughter than Philip, and because his was an utterly unrestrained, full-body affair. (If I listen for it, I can hear it now). Of course, he made me laugh, too – especially when he cracked himself up in the middle of one of his own funny stories, so hard that he’d momentarily lose the thread.

The Year of the Knife: Poems 1980-1990 had come out not long before we met, and Philip gave me a copy. His poem The Walking Shadow particularly moved and thrilled me then – and it still does, mostly for these magnificent lines:

Macbeth, I learned by heart

your soliloquy

against the warm belly of a cow,

every syllable matched by a rich

swish into a frothing bucket.

That’s Philip Casey right there: Warm, tender, literate, precise, and physical.

How lucky I am that he sat down beside me in Grogan’s on a summer night more than a quarter of a century ago, entered my life, and stayed.

Rosie Schaap is author of the memoir Drinking with Men

Evelyn Conlon signing her book, Telling, for Philip Casey at Waterstones. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Michael O’Loughlin

Philip Casey was the bravest man I have ever met. He overcame terrible disability and constant pain and debilitation to produce an outstanding body of literary work, and he did it without complaint, with stoic humour and grace.

I first met Philip at the end of the ’70s, when Raven Arts Press published his first collection of poems, which we loved for their warm, wry humanity, their unfailing imaginative sympathy and insight. As Philip had spent years of his childhood in Cappagh Hospital, myself and Dermot Bolger decided to make him an honorary Finglasman. Philip was nothing if not a villager, and he created his own village around him, both in the environs of Arran Street East, and on the digital frontier, where he was a pioneer.

I remember the shocked delight I felt on reading his first novel The Fabulists, with its loving and humorous portrait of Dublin Bohemia in those grim decades. The next two novels, The Water Star and The Fisher Child, were astounding achievements, exploring subjects like the Irish Diaspora, the legacy of the second World War and slavery, in a profound and formally daring fashion.

Despite prizes and critical acclaim, his career as a novelist never seemed to acquire the traction of some of his contemporaries. He had neither the temperamental inclination, nor, after marshalling his resources to produce these major works, the energy, to engage in self-promotion. Like many of his generation, his work would have been impossible without the support provided by Aosdána.

When I think of him the same image always appears: as he was back in 1980, barrelling down O’Connell Street, long hair flying behind him, alive with plans and lust for life, as myself and Dermot struggled to keep up with him. To quote his own words back at him: he was bloody marvellous.

Michael O’Loughlin’s Poems 1980-2015 were published last year by New Island

Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin

Philip was a bright, very generous and very courageous man. Bright not just in that he was intelligent and humorous – so that memories of his bursting laugh will make his friends smile even at a time like this – but with a kind of joy in everything he did in spite of the burden of illness and disability. To have known him as one of the “young poets from Gorey” and then to watch him coping with amputation, pain, sometimes with exhaustion, and still writing poetry and fiction excellently well, still exploring ways of making technology serve the literary community, is to have the sense of having watched a full life being lived against all odds.

Stories of him dancing on his prosthetic leg in Sicily, tales of his travels in Germany and Spain, remind me of what a thirst he had for life. His novels show the breadth of his sympathies and the sheer inventive talent he had. He was a kind and sympathetic critic of other people’s work too. But poetry was really at the heart of his writing life and the publication of his selection, Tried and Sentenced, in 2015 was a great event in the Mansion House. I and other friends had hoped it would be only an interim marker in a longer writing career; but he has left a notable body of work to be discovered by the readers that will never have the pleasure of knowing him.

Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin is Ireland Professor of Poetry

Mary O’Donnell

I loved Philip Casey. Any of his friends will know what that means, because I’m pretty certain they did too. His was a pure spirit, but he was also a man of huge literary talent, equipped with a mind to match. He carried no animus towards anyone, none of the old, too familiar rancours that many of us occasionally emit. Outside that Arran St house he made so much his home, he once photographed the passionfruit plant he’d planted there, sending me a copy. A passionfruit plant in the inner heart of Dublin. It was so typical of Philip to cultivate the exotic, the beautiful, right at the heart of his life.

To enter his home through that bright red front door was to enter a world of utter welcome, kindness, and also wicked fun, because his sense of humour was mad, labyrinthine and turned this crazy world on its head. Through years of increasing discomfort, then pain, he carried suffering with grace and unbelievable questing. He quested on, researching the next wondrous novel, which I hope will be published some time. He wrote through it all, and he entertained so many of us in that place of books, work, in a self-contained world which, despite all, was never closed off from the outside. Yes, I loved him, as we all did, and the whole world, never mind the literary world, is enhanced because of him.

Mary O’Donnell is a poet and novelist. The Light Makers was reissued last year

Joseph O’Connor

First and foremost, Philip was rightly known as a skilled poet, admired and loved by all his peers, but I would add that the novel that most evocatively captures the 1980s Dublin in which I was young is his masterful book The Fabulists. The two novels that followed, The Water Star and The Fisher Child, made it clear that here was a prose writer with lasting gifts. Philip was an adorable man, full of humour, irony and generosity. A great attender of literary events, he brightened every room he entered.

I have a lovely memory of one night when I happened to be sitting beside him at a not very good play in the Peacock and some awful line gave him a fit of the giggles. Watching him trying (and failing) not to laugh was like being in the presence of a bold schoolchild. But he was such a serious and shrewd reader, too; Philip often seemed to me to have read everything. I will miss his shy, beautiful smile, his gentlemanly kindliness, his wisdom and the courage with which he bore his difficulties.

Joseph O’Connor is Frank McCourt Chair of Creative Writing, University of Limerick. His latest novel is The Thrill of it All

Rachel Hagerty and Philip Casey at the celebration of his his 65th birthday and Selected Poems at the Mansion House. Photograph: Sara Freund

Christine Murray

I met Philip Casey around the time his book The Year of the Knife was published by Raven Arts Press (1991). In Dublin, you are always running into people. More recently, it seemed to be always around Temple Bar Food Market on a cold day that we met. Usually at the hot chocolate stand where I had one or other cold child stamping their feet awaiting chocolate. Phil was the type of man who shook hands with and spoke to children as if they were the most incredibly important person in the whole place. I appreciated that, it was very kind. At some point in the last few years, he had emailed me for a biography and photo for Irish Writers Online. I thanked him on such a cold day, because I was unused to being asked for my writer information. I do it myself, but I hardly expect it. Phil created Irish Writers Online, an extensive reference bank for contemporary Irish writers which we should all be glad of and proud of. I am unsure if his extensive archival work on forgotten Irish poets, his work on Irish Writers Online or his wonderfully gentle manner will be missed most but I am grateful to have met him. I am now glad I thanked him for his work. I love that poets of commitment who value the work of writers, who wish to make it visible to all of us, just get on with it. We have a wonderful resource, a legacy of demonstrable commitment to the arts thanks to Phil. He will be missed.

Christine Murray is a poet and curator of Poethead

Emer Martin

Oh Philip Casey. Today I’m so deeply sorrowful to hear of your death. You have been on my mind for days since your wonderful friend and soulmate Marion Kelly messaged me to tell me that you were near the end. I met you first at Mary O’Donnell’s book launch and we spent the night laughing and I raving about your writing which I had long been an admirer of. We became close friends.

It was a literary friendship, meeting over the years at readings, launches, painting shows, and afternoons sitting in the empty side bar of the Clarence Hotel in Dublin, while the sunlight poured in the window; over pints of Guinness, your gentle manner, your generosity, your intellect, your passion for writing all spilling out in that soft lilting Wexford accent.

Many times I sat in your little Dublin house just off the Liffey. You made me cups of tea in that kitchen small enough for you to go crutchless and I would be spellbound and apprehensive as you swung around on your one leg with a full pot, hopped and lurched from counter to table without spilling a drop. We drank our tea surrounded by overflowing bookshelves that seemed like an extension of your exquisite mind. Our conversations would span centuries. You had an intricate, innate understanding of how history was never over but always here with us and a quiet trembling outrage for those who were dispossessed by power. I learned so much from you and when writing my latest novel consulted your encyclopedic knowledge on matters of history.

You were a great supporter of my writing and proposed and championed me for Aosdána and frankly was more upset than I was at the rejection. We had a mutual love for Frida Kahlo, you wrote a poem for her that I taught to my students in Trinity, and when ever I was traveling in Mexico and saw something to do with her I would bring it back to Ireland for you. A line from that poem that always struck me was: “It took me awhile to see humour/where previously I’d recognized only suffering.”

Most of all I remembered how much we laughed, and gossiped and raged against the world’s unflinching cruelty. Last summer on my final day in Ireland I went to your house and you sat on the chair in front of me, shockingly gaunt but still full of mischief. You offered me tea but I told you I had just come from a meeting with my agent and was full. You were relieved. I could see you were too sick to get up and make it but you were being gracious as always. When I told you that my new book was to be published after a long struggle with it, you began to cry you were so happy. You told me that was the best news you had gotten in a long time. We talked about your work, your book on slavery, your poetry, and your publishing company emaker editions.

We gossiped, we fell into a long conversation about the 16th century, we just made it up to the 18th century and I could see you were tired. Your pallor was stricken and yellow, you casually told me that your liver wasn’t working anymore, and neither was your bladder, and that you had an infection that halted the chemotherapy. You glanced at the computer open on the cluttered table and said, “I have to finish my book before…” And your voice trailed off and we sat in silence, my mind racing for the right thing to say. But all I said was, “Yes, you have to finish it.” I wonder now was it ever finished before you were.

As I left, you stood at the door of the small terraced house on East Arran Street and I kept turning back as I walked through the newly emerging sun that was lighting up the wet August streets, every time I turned you waved. And I waved back. When I got to the Liffey river I couldn’t look back because I knew that the last time I saw you it would be the last time I ever saw you.

Marion told me when she sat with you this week as you slipped away that she asked you where you were going and you said “I don’t know”. None of us know where you are now, but all of us who loved you and learned from you and laughed with you know that the unremitting pain you were in for so much of your life is over, but for us left here in this imperfect but glorious world, we are only bereft as you are irreplaceable. We have your work and today I reread one of my favourites, Hamburg Woman’s Song. “I was born in a time and place/to a woman I look like now/ but fear grew like mould on bread/ in my mother’s love for her slow girl.”

Emer Martin’s novels include Baby Zero and More Bread or I’ll Appear