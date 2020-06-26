Translated fiction round-up: The inescapable entanglements of recent history

Mention of a novel set in Syria might suggest a story mired in violence and suffering, but in The Frightened Ones by Dima Wannous, translated by Elisabeth Jacquette (Harvill Secker, 242pp, £12.99) the emphasis is on the anguish of Suleima, a woman whose precarious understanding of both herself and those around her is heightened by the layers of division within her country.

Early in the novel, Suleima meets a taciturn man called Naseem who, like her, regularly visits a psychotherapist in Damascus. From hesitant beginnings, they form an indistinct relationship. Suleima learns that Naseem is a doctor, but also a novelist who writes under a pseudonym.