Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again: Getting to grips with modern desire

Sexual consent has been pushed to the forefront of the Irish consciousness repeatedly over the past number of years. In the wake of international movements such as #MeToo, we have been faced with our own reckonings in the shape of the Ulster rugby rape trial and the Cork rape trial, which saw a victim’s underwear used as evidence of sexual intention. Just in the past few months, tens of thousands of images shared without consent were seized by gardaí, leading to image-based sexual abuse becoming a criminal offence in Ireland.

Historically, female sexuality has been used as justification for oppressions by the Catholic Church and Irish State, many of which are only being uncovered and overturned now through actions including the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.