Together: 10 Choices for a Better Now, reviewed by Paschal Donohoe

The Minister for Finance on Ece Temelkuran’s underwhelming approach to stopping political decay

Paschal Donohoe
Turkish journalist Ece Temelkuran. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty

Turkish journalist Ece Temelkuran. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty

Modern upheaval has led readers to writers and thinkers who peered into earlier eras of turmoil. This is an important anniversary of one such writer – Hannah Arendt.

In 1951, Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism was published. In it she sought to understand how rule by domination became the choice of many. The answer: loneliness. Arendt argued that totalitarianism “bases itself on loneliness, on the experience of not belonging to the world at all”. The loneliness of individuals can allow for governing that is so dominant that it “tries never to leave him alone except in the extreme situation of solitary confinement”.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.