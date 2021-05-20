Together: 10 Choices for a Better Now, reviewed by Paschal Donohoe

Modern upheaval has led readers to writers and thinkers who peered into earlier eras of turmoil. This is an important anniversary of one such writer – Hannah Arendt.

In 1951, Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism was published. In it she sought to understand how rule by domination became the choice of many. The answer: loneliness. Arendt argued that totalitarianism “bases itself on loneliness, on the experience of not belonging to the world at all”. The loneliness of individuals can allow for governing that is so dominant that it “tries never to leave him alone except in the extreme situation of solitary confinement”.