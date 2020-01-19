Is Rob Doyle ticking off the genres? Having given us an acclaimed novel in Here Are The Young Men, and a collection of scabrously dynamic stories in This Is The Ritual, he now turns his attention to that well-known form, the genre-defying book.

Threshold is described on Doyle’s website, and by enthusiastic readers like Rachel Kushner and Kevin Barry, as a novel, but if it is a novel it’s one that represents its author’s life in a determinedly unmediated way, like Karl Ove Knausgaard’s My Struggle or Meena Kandasamy’s When I Hit You.