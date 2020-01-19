Threshold: a magical mystery tour of mind expansion

Book review: Rob Doyle’s new work is a genre-defying memoir-in-essays about taking hallucinogenic drugs

John Self
Rob Doyle: drugs are a symptom in this book rather than a condition: an example of Doyle’s “longing for an encounter with otherness, a seeking out of astonishment for its own sake”. Photograph: Alan Betson

Rob Doyle: drugs are a symptom in this book rather than a condition: an example of Doyle’s “longing for an encounter with otherness, a seeking out of astonishment for its own sake”. Photograph: Alan Betson

Is Rob Doyle ticking off the genres? Having given us an acclaimed novel in Here Are The Young Men, and a collection of scabrously dynamic stories in This Is The Ritual, he now turns his attention to that well-known form, the genre-defying book.

Threshold is described on Doyle’s website, and by enthusiastic readers like Rachel Kushner and Kevin Barry, as a novel, but if it is a novel it’s one that represents its author’s life in a determinedly unmediated way, like Karl Ove Knausgaard’s My Struggle or Meena Kandasamy’s When I Hit You.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.