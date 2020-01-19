Threshold: a magical mystery tour of mind expansion
Book review: Rob Doyle’s new work is a genre-defying memoir-in-essays about taking hallucinogenic drugs
Rob Doyle: drugs are a symptom in this book rather than a condition: an example of Doyle’s “longing for an encounter with otherness, a seeking out of astonishment for its own sake”. Photograph: Alan Betson
Is Rob Doyle ticking off the genres? Having given us an acclaimed novel in Here Are The Young Men, and a collection of scabrously dynamic stories in This Is The Ritual, he now turns his attention to that well-known form, the genre-defying book.
Threshold is described on Doyle’s website, and by enthusiastic readers like Rachel Kushner and Kevin Barry, as a novel, but if it is a novel it’s one that represents its author’s life in a determinedly unmediated way, like Karl Ove Knausgaard’s My Struggle or Meena Kandasamy’s When I Hit You.