Fintan O’Toole’s important account of three turbulent Brexit years is of both historical significance and contemporary relevance. Hot off the presses just weeks after Brexit Day on January 31st, it will both inform and entertain.

It was written as the author, an Irish Times columnist, explains, not with the benefit of hindsight but rather as a series of real-time reflections during the evolving Brexit process, in an attempt to understand a historical moment as it was unfolding. It does not purport to be a daily log of events. Rather, at the creative intersection of journalism and history, it consists of a rich variety of insightful riffs to accompany and explain the unfolding tragedy, closely and helpfully linked to the timeline of real-world Brexit developments.