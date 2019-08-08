At the beginning of This is Not Propaganda, Peter Pomerantsev delivers a crushing indictment of the debased leadership that passes for normality in today’s world.

Vladimir Putin, Pomerantsev reminds us, promised to whack terrorists “while they are on the shitter”, Czech president Milos Zeman called for “pissing on the charred remains of Roma”, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro told a female politician she was “too ugly” to be raped and, of course, Donald Trump boasted of grabbing women “by the pussy”.