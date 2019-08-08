This is Not Propaganda review: The online battle between love and hate
Peter Pomerantsev shows how the abuse of social media is a means of attaining and holding power
A dozen well-disguised fake accounts can potentially reach up to a million unsuspecting end users. Photograph: iStock
At the beginning of This is Not Propaganda, Peter Pomerantsev delivers a crushing indictment of the debased leadership that passes for normality in today’s world.
Vladimir Putin, Pomerantsev reminds us, promised to whack terrorists “while they are on the shitter”, Czech president Milos Zeman called for “pissing on the charred remains of Roma”, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro told a female politician she was “too ugly” to be raped and, of course, Donald Trump boasted of grabbing women “by the pussy”.