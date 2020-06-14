This Happy: The end of the affair

“Life does not have a narrative. This is only a way of choosing to see and usually for sinister purposes. To explain oneself and give substance to the greater dangerous lie of consensus and common sense.”

Sinister or not, the purpose of Niamh Campbell’s sharply written debut novel is to relate the experiences of one woman and what she has learned in her 30-odd years on this planet. The answer is a surprising amount of wisdom on human behaviour and relationships, the details of which Campbell gracefully unpacks.