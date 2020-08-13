The Yellow House: A dual heritage of belonging and dispossession

Book review: Sarah M Broom fashions a dynamic archive in this timely book

Catherine Toal
Sarah M Broom: The Yellow House seeks out a “global context” for the treatment of the Katrina-displaced. Photograph: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sarah M Broom’s memoir was first published in the US last year to great acclaim. The Yellow House won the National Book Award for Nonfiction, and was widely cited as essential reading, a “major book”.

The memoir arrives in Europe at a moment when two of its themes are in particularly intense public focus. The story of a family home in eastern New Orleans devastated by Hurricane Katrina, Broom’s narrative registers the consequences of a large-scale political negligence once again starkly evident in the US response to the coronavirus outbreak.

