The Wild Laughter: Moving tale of assisted suicide in time of recession

Caoilinn Hughes deploys poignant prose in a rural setting with prodigal tones

Sarah Gilmartin
Caoilinn Hughes. Photograph by Danijel Mihajlovic

Caoilinn Hughes’s second novel continues in the same vein as her debut, Orchid and the Wasp (2018), offering a razor-sharp snapshot of a family and a nation in trouble, in language that is vital and richly inventive.

This time around the landscape is rural Ireland: Roscommon in 2008, a time of recession. That Hughes manages to breathe so much life into such a depressing and well-trodden period of recent Irish history is a remarkable achievement.

