The Wild Laughter: Moving tale of assisted suicide in time of recession

Caoilinn Hughes’s second novel continues in the same vein as her debut, Orchid and the Wasp (2018), offering a razor-sharp snapshot of a family and a nation in trouble, in language that is vital and richly inventive.

This time around the landscape is rural Ireland: Roscommon in 2008, a time of recession. That Hughes manages to breathe so much life into such a depressing and well-trodden period of recent Irish history is a remarkable achievement.