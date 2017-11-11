The weekly book quiz
Test your knowledge of Irish and international literature
You know wjhen? Bryan Murray reading Ulysses at Joyce’s Tower in Sandycove during the Bloomsday celebrations. But what date? Photograph: Cyril Byrne
1. Who is to receive the Bord Gáis Energy International Recognition Award at the Irish Book Awards on November 28th?
a) Philip Pullman
b) Kazuo Ishiguro
c) David Walliams
d) JK Rowling
2. What did an Armagh-born footballing ancestor of author, literary critic and former Faber editor-in-chief Robert McCrum introduce?
a) red card
b) penalty kick
c) goal nets
d) streaking
3. Armistead Maupin is best know for his Tales of the City series. Which city?
a) San Francisco
b) Los Angeles
c) Chicago
d) New York
4. What chocolate collection was named after a comic play by JM Barrie?
a) Milk Tray
b) Celebrations
c) Black Magic
d) Quality Street
5. Which of these poems won RTÉ’s A Poem for Ireland competition?
a) A Disused Shed in Co Wexford by Derek Mahon
b) Quarantine by Eavan Boland
c) When All the Others Were Away at Mass by Seamus Heaney
d) Easter 1916 by WB Yeats
6. What date is Bloomsday?
a) August 15
b) May 31
c) July 12
d) June 16
7. Middle-earth is a fictional universe created by whom?
a) Philip Pullman
b) C S Lewis
c) JRR Tolkien
d) Terry Pratchett
8. Young Skins by Colin Barrett is set in which fictional town?
a) Glengarry
b) Glenbeigh
c) Glenroe
d) Glenpatterson
9. Complete the Mary Lavin book title: Tales from .... Bridge
a) Baggot Street
b) Ha’penny
c) O’Connell
d) Bective
10. Jennifer Johnston’s The Old Jest was made into a film starring Anthony Hopkins. What was it called?
a) The Dawning
b) The Falling
c) The Setting Sun
d) The Rising
Answers: 1 – c, 2 – b, 3 – a, 4 – d, 5 – c, 6 – d, 7 – c, 8 – b, 9 – d, 10 – a