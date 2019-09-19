The Wall by John Lanchester is this week’s Irish Times Eason offer

A sneak preview of Saturday’s books pages

 

This week’s Irish Times book offer at Eason is The Wall by John Lanchester. When you buy the paper this weekend at any branch, you can also buy the book for just €4.99, a saving of €7. To whet your appetite, read our interview with the acclaimed author and our review of his Booker longlisted riveting, dystopian thriller.

Saturday’s Irish Times books features include Naomi Klein talking to Hugh Linehan and Louis Theroux talking to Patrick Freyne about their new books in Weekend Review. In Ticket, Christy Dignam talks to Patrick Freyne about his autobiography, My Crazy World; and Mic Moroney profiles artist Peter Kennard, whose career is explored in his new book, Visual Dissent. In Magazine, Marie-Claire Digby dips into One Pot Feeds All, Darina Allen’s 19th cookbook.

Reviews include John Gibbons on The Irrational Ape: Why Flawed Logic Puts Us All at Risk and How Critical Thinking Can Save the World by David Robert Grimes; Henrietta McKervey on The Confession by Jessie Burton; Peter Murphy on Cold Warriors by Duncan White; Rabeea Saleem on A Short History of Falling by Joe Hammond; Houman Barekat on Anne Boyer’s The Undying; John Self on Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo; Doyle; Julia Kelly on Postscript by Cecelia Ahern; Hilary Fannin on Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling by Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght; and Sarah Gilmartin on Paris Syndrome, Lucy Sweeney Byrne.

