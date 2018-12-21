The true story behind The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Ireland’s bestselling book of 2018

The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris was revealed as Ireland’s bestselling book this week, just pipping Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman while the Aisling novels by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen were the biggest Irish success story, taking third and fourth place. Read all about it below, along with Heather Morris’s article from January about her friendship with Lale Sokolov, which inspired the book.

Coming up in Saturday’s Irish Times, Martina Evans has written a lovely memoir of Christmas in Co Cork and the legacy it has left. There is a festive flash fiction from Paul McVeigh – Malibu Barbie Christmas. Kevin Williams asks if religious sceptics can celebrate Christmas and answers yes, citing Seamus Heaney’s work as an example.

Reviews include Seán Hewitt on the reissued first two novels by Man Booker winner Anna Burns – No Bones and Little Constructions; Keith Duggan on The Man who was Never Knocked Down: the Life of Boxer Seán Mannion by Rónán Mac Con Iomaire; Clíona Ní Ríordáin on new poetery collections by Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill, Amanda Bell and Doireann Ní Ghríofa; Julie Parsons on Time’s Arrow by Martin Amis; Sarah Gilmartin on Apple & Knife by Intan Paramaditha; Eoin Ó Broin on For a Left Populism by Chantal Mouffe; Andrew Gallix on Hazards of Time Travel by Joyce Carol Oates; Chris Cusack on Being New York, Being Irish edited by Terry Golway; Tony Clayton-Lea on the best new music books; and Claire Hennessy on the year’s best YA fiction.

If you buy The Irish Times in Eason’s this weekend you can also buy a copy of Dear Mrs Bird by AJ Pearce for just €4.99, a saving of €6. Sarah Gilmartin’s Irish Times reviewcalled it “witty, deceptively simple and excellently paced”. I’m off now for three weeks during which I hope to read a lot of exciting Irish works coming out in 2019. Happy Christmas!