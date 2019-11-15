The Topeka School: Portrait of the artist as a young, white, privileged man

Review: Ben Lerner exposes the seam between the human-constructed world and the abyss beyond

Stephen Phillips
Ben Lerner. Photograph: Ulf Andersen/Getty

Ben Lerner. Photograph: Ulf Andersen/Getty

Poet and novelist Ben Lerner’s The Topeka School is a portrait of the artist as a young, white, privileged man.

Lerner’s “age of anxiety” fiction unspools a song of self. Lerner spent 2003-2004 in Madrid on a fellowship. Leaving the Atocha Station (2011) depicts a Lerner-like figure as a transparently ridiculous waster and pseud on a fellowship in 2003-2004 Madrid. 10:04 (2014) is, recursively, about Lerner writing 10:04. In the abstract they sound insufferably self-involved. Actually, both capture the feeling of being alive in the early 21st century and perform poetry’s work of rendering the familiar strange. They’re also wickedly funny.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.