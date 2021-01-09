The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (1848) by Anne Brontë

A year of Brian Maye’s favourite books

Brian Maye

Anne Brontë (1820-1849). Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Anne Brontë (1820-1849). Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

 

Of the three Brontë sisters, Anne has always trailed behind Charlotte and Emily in the popularity stakes, which is a pity as her writing abilities equalled theirs. Indeed, she tackled subjects that were taboo for her time more openly and comprehensively than they did.

Helen Graham, the eponymous tenant, is a mysterious new arrival in the neighbourhood about whom rumours soon abound. Local farmer Gilbert Markham falls in love with Helen and defends her reputation, although he’s troubled by her relationship with her landlord who, unbeknownst to him, is her brother. Helen had married young but her husband was an alcoholic and adulterer and she’d left him to protect their young son from his baleful influence. The plot centres on her and Gilbert’s developing relationship.

The novel tackles weighty themes, especially women’s legal position in mid-Victorian Britain. Basically, when they married they had little or no control over their own lives, children or property. The idea of a woman leaving her husband and fending for herself and her children (Helen is an artist who sells her paintings) was shocking to contemporary society.

Other significant themes are alcoholism (of which Anne had direct experience in her brother Branwell), domestic violence, the relations between the sexes and attitudes to religion and salvation (Anne, like her protagonist Helen, believed in universalism).

The narrative structure is notable. Gilbert is the main narrator and Helen’s diary becomes a second source of narration. Some critics have argued that using a male narrator weakens the novel as none of the Brontë sisters were able to see life through a man’s eyes. But this is questionable as the well-told story certainly holds our attention. That Gilbert isn’t a totally sympathetic character makes him all the more credible.

With few exceptions, the novel was mostly condemned by contemporary reviewers and that continued to be largely the case for more than a century. About 1960, biographers praised Anne Brontë as the first realist woman writer and the first feminist novelist, but it was only late in the 20th century that The Tentant of Wildfell Hall began to get critical acclaim. It is now safe to call it an established landmark feminist text.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.