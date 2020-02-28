“It began with death, my time in Temple House.” For those of us who grew up reading Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers and St Clare’s before graduating to such chilling greats as Donna Tartt’s The Secret History and Joan Lindsay’s Picnic at Hanging Rock, the school-set mystery genre can never lose its appeal.

At first glance Rachel Donohue’s much-anticipated debut appears to be a perfect fit: an upmarket mystery set in a remote Catholic boarding school, featuring the cold case disappearance of a teenager and her teacher. So far, so central casting, so straightforward.